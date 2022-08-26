The Department of Agriculture has started spreading rabies vaccine packets from aircraft over 13 states to vaccinate wildlife against the disease, AP reports.

Why it matters: The aim of the air-dropped vaccines is to keep a strain of the virus from spreading to states where it hasn't yet been detected or isn't currently common.

The drops are occurring from Maine to Alabama from helicopters and airplanes.

