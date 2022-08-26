Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

USDA begins airdropping rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 states

Jacob Knutson
A photomicrograph of brain tissue from a rabies encephalitis patient.
A photomicrograph of brain tissue from a rabies encephalitis patient. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Department of Agriculture has started spreading rabies vaccine packets from aircraft over 13 states to vaccinate wildlife against the disease, AP reports.

Why it matters: The aim of the air-dropped vaccines is to keep a strain of the virus from spreading to states where it hasn't yet been detected or isn't currently common.

  • The drops are occurring from Maine to Alabama from helicopters and airplanes.

Go deeper: USDA to allocate $550 million to support poor and marginalized farmers

Go deeper