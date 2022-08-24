Data: Baseball Reference; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

MLB's league-wide offensive downturn has sparked the return of a lost art: stolen bases.

By the numbers: Teams were averaging 0.51 stolen bases per game entering Tuesday, up 11% over last year (0.46). It's the first time steals have increased in a non-pandemic-shortened season since 2014.

Success rate hasn't suffered with the increased volume, either, as the league-wide rate of 76% is tied with last year's for the highest mark since 1937, per FanGraphs.

The big picture: Steals were once a significantly more common occurrence. In fact, from 1976 to 1992, there were eight seasons in which teams stole more bases than hit home runs.

The league-wide batting average in those years was routinely in the .250's and .260's, and instant replay — which now regularly overturns would-be steals — was decades away.

Then the steroid-era kicked off a home run boom, batting averages dropped precipitously as pitchers became more dominant, and the risk of running into outs on the base paths no longer seemed worth it.

Yes, but: This year's particularly weak offensive environment has changed teams' calculus regarding the risk-reward of attempting steals.

Runs and home runs per game are both at their lowest since 2015. That means scoring is at a premium and, unlike in recent years, teams can't sit back and hope for one big blow to clear the bases.

Batting average dropped to its lowest mark since 1968, so with the simultaneous lack of dingers, teams must maximize those few opportunities when a teammate actually gets a hit.

Looking ahead: There's reason to believe this increase is the beginning of a trend rather than an anomaly.

Pitch clocks may be in the majors as soon as next year, and though their intent is to speed up the game, they could also lead to a decrease in pickoff attempts and increase in steals.

Larger bases — another of MLB's experimental rules, and one that should more directly lead to more steals — could follow soon after.

