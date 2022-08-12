43 mins ago - Sports
Massachusetts legalizes sports betting
Massachusetts on Wednesday became the 36th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize sports betting after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law.
State of play: Betting isn't actually operational there yet, and perhaps won't be until 2023, as it's one of six states that's legalized but not yet solidified regulations and licensing. The other five: Maine, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Florida.
- Florida's Seminole Tribe, which was granted exclusive rights to the state's sports betting landscape when it became legal in 2021, has been locked in a legal battle ever since in an effort to make it operational.
Looking ahead: California, one of two states with active sports betting legislation (Alaska), will have two measures on the November ballot that could lead to legalization — though some state legislators are opposed to their inclusion.