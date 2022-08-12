Massachusetts legalizes sports betting

Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Massachusetts on Wednesday became the 36th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize sports betting after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law.

State of play: Betting isn't actually operational there yet, and perhaps won't be until 2023, as it's one of six states that's legalized but not yet solidified regulations and licensing. The other five: Maine, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Florida.

Florida's Seminole Tribe, which was granted exclusive rights to the state's sports betting landscape when it became legal in 2021, has been locked in a legal battle ever since in an effort to make it operational.

Looking ahead: California, one of two states with active sports betting legislation (Alaska), will have two measures on the November ballot that could lead to legalization — though some state legislators are opposed to their inclusion.