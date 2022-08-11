The Yankees and Mets are the new kings of New York

Data: Baseball Reference; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

Major League Baseball's Big Apple franchises have combined for one of the best seasons in the city's history. The only question now is which team will end up on top,.

Driving the news: The 73-39 Mets (.652) surpassed the 71-41 Yankees (.634) for New York's best record this week, the first time since April that's been the case.

The Mets got off to a better start this year, but then the Yankees started playing out of their minds, winning 32 of 41 games at one point as they flirted with history.

Now it's the Mets who are red hot, winning 15 of their last 17 games. That includes a 2-0 sweep over the Yankees, whose once-stellar rotation has struggled as of late.

The bottom line: With 50 games left, both New York teams are favored to win their division and look like legit contenders. But the momentum, once safely in the Bronx, has shifted to Queens.