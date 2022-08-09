Record rainfall and flooding kills at least 8 in Seoul

Flooding in Seoul, South Korea, overnight killed at least eight people, including two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It was some of the heaviest rainfall seen in decades and weather officials estimate that nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul between Monday and early Tuesday.

At least nine other people were injured in the flooding and seven were reported missing, CNN reports.

Seoul recorded 5.57 inches of rain per hour, which is the highest rate on record, per CNN.

Numerous subway stations were closed due to the flooding, wreaking havoc on Seoul's Monday evening rush hour, and about 800 residents were evacuated to schools and gyms.

What they're saying: South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol wrote on Facebook that he "ordered the related government agencies to evacuate people from dangerous areas to avoid human casualties."

Our thought bubble, via from Axios' Andrew Freedman: This summer has brought deadly extreme rainfall events to the U.S., China and other parts of the globe.

As the climate warms in response to the burning of fossil fuels for energy, extreme precipitation events are becoming more common and intense.

Warmer air holds more water vapor, which storms can wring out of the sky as heavy rainfall.

What to watch: More heavy rain was expected Wednesday in Seoul, per the Korea Meteorological Association.

