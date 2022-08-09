Record rainfall and flooding kills at least 8 in Seoul
Flooding in Seoul, South Korea, overnight killed at least eight people, including two sisters in their 40s and a 13-year-old girl, the New York Times reports.
Driving the news: It was some of the heaviest rainfall seen in decades and weather officials estimate that nearly 17 inches of rain fell in southern Seoul between Monday and early Tuesday.
- At least nine other people were injured in the flooding and seven were reported missing, CNN reports.
- Seoul recorded 5.57 inches of rain per hour, which is the highest rate on record, per CNN.
- Numerous subway stations were closed due to the flooding, wreaking havoc on Seoul's Monday evening rush hour, and about 800 residents were evacuated to schools and gyms.
What they're saying: South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol wrote on Facebook that he "ordered the related government agencies to evacuate people from dangerous areas to avoid human casualties."
Our thought bubble, via from Axios' Andrew Freedman: This summer has brought deadly extreme rainfall events to the U.S., China and other parts of the globe.
- As the climate warms in response to the burning of fossil fuels for energy, extreme precipitation events are becoming more common and intense.
- Warmer air holds more water vapor, which storms can wring out of the sky as heavy rainfall.
What to watch: More heavy rain was expected Wednesday in Seoul, per the Korea Meteorological Association.
