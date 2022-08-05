Senate energy bill could help U.S. carbon capture take flight

Note: Other includes hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture, biofuels with carbon capture and direct air capture. Data: REPEAT Project; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Senate's climate deal could bring scale-up of carbon capture in heavy industries and power after years of limited momentum and false dawns.

Driving the news: It provides a long-term extension of time for projects to qualify for existing credits and expands their application and value.

And it boosts subsidies for nascent "direct air capture" tech, but that's not slated to start sucking big CO2 volumes from the atmosphere anytime soon.

The big picture: New analysis from the Princeton-led REPEAT Project looks at the subsidies combined with demonstration funding in the bipartisan infrastructure law.

They see it becoming a "viable economic option for the most heavily emitting industries" like steel and cement production, oil refineries, as well as power generation.

The analysis sees carbon capture providing roughly one-sixth to one-fifth of the total CO2 cuts from the new bill, Princeton's Jesse Jenkins said via email.

REPEAT's model shows the sector simply won't take flight in the U.S. without the new bill (check out the graphic above).

Why it matters: Trapping CO2 can complement climate-friendly energy sources like renewables, storage and clean hydrogen.

But high costs and other barriers have long thwarted major deployment, though the global project pipeline is growing.

What they're saying: Ben King of the Rhodium Group, a research firm, said they also see the incentives driving "meaningful deployment."

That's especially true for heavy industry, while renewables' cost advantages (also aided by the bill) mean Rhodium sees few capture retrofits in the power sector.

King said their forthcoming analysis of the carbon capture provisions generally tracks with REPEAT's take through 2030.

From there, Rhodium sees even more growth in heavy industry, while REPEAT shows a post-2030 plateau, he said in an interview.

Yes, but: Nothing's guaranteed with carbon capture, which will require a build-out of transport, approval of storage sites and more. REPEAT's study offers several caveats.

Catch up fast: The bill has many new and expanded subsidies for renewable power, battery storage, electric cars and much more.