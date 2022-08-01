Emissions from oil leasing mandates in the revived Democratic energy bill would be tiny compared to carbon cuts expected from the legislation, a new analysis finds.

Why it matters: Pro-drilling provisions in the delicate deal have caused some grumbling among activists, even as huge swaths of the climate movement back the overall bill.

What they found: "For every ton of emissions increases generated by [the bill's] oil and gas provisions, at least 24 tons of emissions are avoided by the other provisions," concludes Energy Innovation, a firm that produces research in support of stronger climate policies.

The Democratic deal includes the Gulf of Mexico and offshore Alaskan leasing, and over the long term ties renewables lease sales to continued oil-and-gas auctions.

Energy Innovation cites prior studies showing higher oil production on federal lands is largely offset by lower output on non-federal tracts and OPEC.

The big picture: Energy Innovation finds the bill would shove U.S. greenhouse gas emissions down to 37%-41% below 2005 levels by 2030, compared to 24% without the measure.

That's largely consistent with separate Rhodium Group estimates Axios Generate covered Friday, though the Rhodium lower range shows shallower cuts.