Six House staffers were arrested on Monday for protesting for legislation to address climate change in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) office, demanding he restart negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), according to Capitol Police.

Why it matters: After bipartisan energy talks crumbled last month, it left the door open for Democrats to pursue climate legislation in a potential second reconciliation package, though they would need Manchin's vote for it to pass.

Those arrested for failing to leave the office were:

Saul Levin, a staffer for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

Aria Kovalovich, a staffer for Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Rajiv Sicora, a staffer for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)

Courtney Koelbel, a staffer for Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Philip Bennett, a staffer for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Emma Preston, another staffer for Khanna

The big picture: Manchin closed the door on a climate, energy and tax package this month. Democrats remain skeptical that Schumer will be able to reach an agreement on climate with Manchin, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

However, earlier this month Schumer continued to work on finding a way forward. While working from home after testing positive for COVID, he and Manchin spoke about the bill.

According to Politico, Manchin told Democrats in a caucus meeting that he hopes to bring a bill backed by the West Virginia senator to the floor before the end of August.

