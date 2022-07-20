Biden to expand climate push with heat readiness, offshore wind moves

President Biden will unveil new moves on Wednesday to help protect communities from extreme heat and spur offshore wind projects.

Why it matters: The White House is looking to show that Biden's climate agenda remains intact even though major clean energy investment legislation appears close to dead on Capitol Hill.

Officials say more actions are on tap in the coming days and weeks.

The big picture: "The president is going to be very clear that since Congress is not going to act on this emergency, he will. He is going to state it loudly," a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Biden's speech in Somerset, Massachusetts.

Biden will speak at the site of a shuttered coal-fired power plant that's slated to become a manufacturing site for subsea cables used for offshore wind power.

The setting is aimed at emphasizing the economic benefits of transitioning from fossil fuels to climate-friendly energy sources.

Driving the news: Biden will announce $2.3 billion via FEMA to help communities prepare for heat waves, wildfires, drought and other extremes worsened by climate change, White House aides say.

Other moves will include new federal guidance that helps the longstanding Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) better address cooling needs — via more AC units purchase and delivery, community cooling centers and more — in addition to heating costs.

A senior administration official told reporters the LIHEAP guidance is about "calibrating it to this new climate reality." The move comes as over 100 million people are under heat warnings and advisories in the U.S.

Separately, officials say the administration is identifying hundreds of thousands of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for potential offshore wind development leases, and making clear that the Interior Department will also eye development off mid- and south-Atlantic states.

It follows prior federal approval of two major offshore wind projects off Massachusetts and New York, and other moves aimed at transforming coastal wind from a nascent sector into a major U.S. power source.

Threat level: Despite executive efforts, analysts say that without new congressional action, the U.S. will likely fall well short of President Biden's target under the Paris agreement of cutting emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The White House and some Senate Democrats hope the door remains open for a deal with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) to move major clean energy legislation, Axios' Hans Nichols and Alayna Treene report.

What we're watching: Biden's under pressure from some activists and Senate Democrats to formally declare a "climate emergency" that would unlock more executive powers.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that no emergency declaration is coming this week, but confirmed it's on the table.

The intrigue: Emergency declarations are not magic wands but do give presidents an expanded suite of tools.