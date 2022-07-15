A GOP generation gap on climate change

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

A wide-ranging new Pew Research Center poll shows large age-related divides in Republicans' views on global warming.

Driving the news: Nearly half of Republicans (or who "lean" Republican) age 18-29 say the federal government is doing too little on the topic. But as you can see above, this concern drops off pretty sharply with age.

There are also generational splits over policy, though carbon emissions taxes and incentives for carbon capture have more unified backing.

Our chart only shows the youngest and oldest cohorts polled, but the full poll looked at four age groupings.

Of note: The poll's margin of error for specific age groups by party is bigger than the +/- 2.2% for overall party samples, but the results clearly show divides even with those uncertainties.

The big picture: 79% of Democrats and Dem-leaners say President Biden's climate policies are taking the country in the right direction, compared to 15% in the R and lean-R camp.