5 hours ago - Energy & Environment
A GOP generation gap on climate change
A wide-ranging new Pew Research Center poll shows large age-related divides in Republicans' views on global warming.
Driving the news: Nearly half of Republicans (or who "lean" Republican) age 18-29 say the federal government is doing too little on the topic. But as you can see above, this concern drops off pretty sharply with age.
- There are also generational splits over policy, though carbon emissions taxes and incentives for carbon capture have more unified backing.
- Our chart only shows the youngest and oldest cohorts polled, but the full poll looked at four age groupings.
Of note: The poll's margin of error for specific age groups by party is bigger than the +/- 2.2% for overall party samples, but the results clearly show divides even with those uncertainties.
The big picture: 79% of Democrats and Dem-leaners say President Biden's climate policies are taking the country in the right direction, compared to 15% in the R and lean-R camp.