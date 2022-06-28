Skip to main content
White House announces $700M in private investments for EV charging

Erin Doherty
An electric car charges at a mall parking lot on June 27 in Corte Madera, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that a number of companies are planning to invest more than $700 million to boost U.S. manufacturing capacity for electric vehicle charging.

Driving the news: The investments are set to create more than 2,000 new jobs and increase domestic capacity to manufacture more than 250,000 new EV chargers each year, the White House said.

  • Among the investments, Volkswagen unit Electrify American announced an investment of $450 million and Siemens announced an investment of more than $250 million.

The big picture: President Biden has set a goal of creating a national network of 500,000 public charging stations to be in place by 2030.

  • Biden earlier this month also floated draft regulations that would set standards for federally financed EV charging stations as part of a national buildout.

