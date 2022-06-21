South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial over fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) was convicted Tuesday in his impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he hit and killed a pedestrian, the Argus Leader reports.

Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who initially said he thought he hit a deer and maintains that he did not lie, is the first official to be impeached and convicted in state history.

He faced accusations of abusing the power of his office to navigate the criminal investigation and making "numerous misrepresentations to law enforcement officers.

Editor's note: This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.