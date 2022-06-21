49 mins ago - Podcasts
South Dakota attorney general convicted in impeachment trial over fatal crash
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) was convicted Tuesday in his impeachment trial over a 2020 car crash in which he hit and killed a pedestrian, the Argus Leader reports.
Why it matters: Ravnsborg, who initially said he thought he hit a deer and maintains that he did not lie, is the first official to be impeached and convicted in state history.
- He faced accusations of abusing the power of his office to navigate the criminal investigation and making "numerous misrepresentations to law enforcement officers.
