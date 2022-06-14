Water outage strikes Texas town as temperatures rise to high 90s

Much of Odessa, Texas, was without running water Tuesday after a major water line break struck the city of more than 122,000 people.

Why it matters: The line break and water outage coincided with temperatures creeping into the upper 90s.

The big picture: The city may remain without water for a total of 48 hours, creating the "imminent threat" of "widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property," according to a disaster declaration from the Ector County Office of Emergency Management.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to reach the high 90s.

What they're saying: The city issued a boil water advisory for much of the city on Tuesday, though it said, "citizens should expect a significant loss in water pressure and/or no water at all."