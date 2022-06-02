OPEC and its allied producers agreed Thursday to boost oil production more than 200,000 additional barrels a day in July and August.

Why it matters: The move may help ease surging oil prices and rising inflation over the high-demand summer months.

It may also help to overcome Russian production shortages as a result of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

By the numbers: OPEC now plans to produce around 650,000 barrels a day in total over those months.

It had only planned to increase production by about 400,000 barrels per day in total.

The big picture: The boost comes just days after European Union leaders agreed to block most Russian oil imports over its invasion of Ukraine.

It could also thaw relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, which will likely account for most of the supply increases along with the United Arab Emirates, according to the Financial Times.

President Biden is considering visiting Saudi Arabia to meet its de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he has heavily criticized over human right abuses, namely the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

What they're saying: "Recent media reports suggest today’s change could herald a broader thaw between Riyadh and Washington ahead of a formal visit to the Kingdom by President Joe Biden," ClearView Energy Partners said in a note Thursday.

"It might, but we would suggest, more fundamentally, that OPEC may be looking out for its own interests: high oil prices could bring demand destruction and push import-reliant economies into recession."

Go deeper ... Once-unthinkable: Subsidies for American oil drillers