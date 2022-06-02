EPA moves to restore states and tribes rights to block polluting energy projects

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday proposed a new rule that would restore the rights of states and tribes to oppose energy projects that pollute their local waterways.

Why it matters: The move would reverse a consequential environmental rollback by the Trump administration, which in 2020 scaled back the power of state and tribal authorities to veto federal permits for polluting projects under the Clean Water Act.

In April the Supreme Court reinstated the Trump-era regulation, which currently remains in place.

The big picture: The Biden's administration's proposed new rule would give local authorities "more time and leeway" when making decisions about whether to approve a project's permit or not, the Washington Post reported.

The EPA will seek public comment on the proposed rule for the next 60 days, the agency said in the the press release.

The feedback will be used to revise and finalize the rule before presenting it in the spring of 2023, per the Post.

What they're saying: “For 50 years, the Clean Water Act has protected water resources that are essential to thriving communities, vibrant ecosystems, and sustainable economic growth,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in the press release.

“EPA’s proposed rule builds on this foundation by empowering states, territories, and Tribes to use Congressionally granted authority to protect precious water resources while supporting much-needed infrastructure projects that create jobs and bolster our economy," he added.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The proposed rule could have sweeping applications by states and other entities seeking to influence or block proposed energy projects, including from water pollution and climate-related concerns.