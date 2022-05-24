Industry heavyweights unite in U.S. battery push

Auto giants are joining with battery companies, EV startups and lithium producers in a new coalition seeking stronger federal support for building a large U.S. battery supply chain.

Driving the news: The Coalition for American Battery Independence (CABI) launches Tuesday.

Members include General Motors, Ford, Panasonic, Tesla, Form Energy, Albemarle, Proterra and the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

The group, run via the lobbying firm Boundary Stone Partners, targets batteries for electric vehicles and storage.

The goal: cohesive support for everything from raw materials processing and refining to component manufacturing to making battery packs.

Why it matters: Battery demand is slated to surge in coming years and decades.

There's intense global competition to build supply chains (and expand and diversify mining, a challenge that's not a current CABI focus).

It's "critically imperative for our energy and climate security to re-shore these battery materials and manufacturing capacity," CABI said.

The big picture: The Biden administration is trying to boost the supply chain with steps like Energy Department grants and loan guarantees.

But Mike Carr of Boundary Stone — which represents several CABI members — said more holistic policies are needed.

The group will initially work behind the scenes with policymakers, he said.

It wants Congress to pass tax incentives for manufacturing and processing.

Executive support could include use of the Defense Production Act and other purchasing authorities, Carr said.

Catch up fast: While multiple U.S. battery projects are planned, the U.S. now has a fairly small piece of the industry.