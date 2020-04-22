37 mins ago - Energy & Environment

2020 could be the warmest year on record

Ben Geman
Reproduced from NOAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

2020 is certain to be among the warmest years in modern temperature records that date back to the late 1800s, and stands a very good chance of beating 2016 to top the list, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: The recent estimate (which I learned about in this Washington Post piece by former Axios colleague Andrew Freedman) shows the ongoing march of global warming, even as policymakers are consumed with responding to COVID-19.

What they found: "Based on current anomalies and historical global annual temperature readings, it appears that it is virtually certain that 2020 will be a top-10 year," said NOAA, which also released this comparison to other years.

  • They see a nearly 75% chance that it will be the warmest on record, and a nearly 100% chance of a top-5 ranking.

The intrigue: "This is somewhat unexpected, since there is no declared El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which tends to provide a natural boost to global temperatures that are already elevated due to the human-caused buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," Freedman writes of the 75% chance.

Amy Harder

Amazon pours $10 million into forest conservation

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos speaks in September on the company's sustainability efforts in Washington, D.C., in September. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon is putting $10 million into restoring or conserving four million acres of forest as part of its 2019 pledge to become carbon-negative within the next 20 years, the company announced Tuesday.

Where it stands: Tech giants are poised to gain as life moves even more online with the coronavirus pandemic wearing on, and early signs suggest they’re not backing down much from their march — however slow and uneven — toward greener businesses.

Ben Geman

Scientists and climate experts endorse Joe Biden for president

Photo: Michael Brochstein / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over 50 scientists, including prominent climate experts, are out with an open letter endorsing Joe Biden just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Biden is seeking to consolidate support among progressives who prefer Sen. Bernie Sanders' more aggressive climate platform.

Orion Rummler

Rising global food insecurity could exacerbate coronavirus

A homeless young man, who is thought to be suffering from malnutrition, is helped to the clinic in a quarantined area outside Dakar, Senegal on April 10. Photo: John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

135 million people globally were affected by acute malnutrition in 2019, the United Nations' food agency said in a report released Monday — the most since the agency was formed four years ago.

Driving the news: The planet is “on the brink of a hunger pandemic" as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, David Beasley, chief of the UN's World Food Program told the UN Security Council Tuesday, AP reports.

