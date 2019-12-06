What we're driving: 2020 Acura MDX

Our all-wheel-drive MDX with the A-spec sport package and premium "Apex Blue Pearl" paint job cost $56,295, but still felt worthy of the price.

It's also available as a fully loaded hybrid model for $60,645.

My thought bubble: It would have been cramped with seven passengers, but with the third row folded down, we had plenty of room for four passengers, four suitcases and assorted other stuff.

After the obligatory stop at Canada's own Tim Horton's donut shop, we nestled a box of Timbits into the surprisingly deep storage bin in the car's center console. (When the donuts were gone, it was a great place to stow my purse.)

After a couple of hours, I handed the wheel to my 23-year-old daughter, who is a great driver but was unnerved initially by the car's assisted-driving features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping technology, which nudges the car back to the center of the lane when it drifts too close to the lane markings.

It was interesting to watch her learn to trust the system. There is a learning curve to assisted-driving features, but as with most technologies, the more you use them, the more comfortable you become.

