What we're driving: 2020 Acura MDX

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the family took a road trip from Detroit to Toronto in the 2020 Acura MDX.
The big picture: The MDX is the best-selling three-row luxury SUV in America and it's easy to see why. Starting at $45,395, it's comfortable and has a premium feel, without being ostentatious or over-engineered.
- Our all-wheel-drive MDX with the A-spec sport package and premium "Apex Blue Pearl" paint job cost $56,295, but still felt worthy of the price.
- It's also available as a fully loaded hybrid model for $60,645.
My thought bubble: It would have been cramped with seven passengers, but with the third row folded down, we had plenty of room for four passengers, four suitcases and assorted other stuff.
- After the obligatory stop at Canada's own Tim Horton's donut shop, we nestled a box of Timbits into the surprisingly deep storage bin in the car's center console. (When the donuts were gone, it was a great place to stow my purse.)
After a couple of hours, I handed the wheel to my 23-year-old daughter, who is a great driver but was unnerved initially by the car's assisted-driving features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping technology, which nudges the car back to the center of the lane when it drifts too close to the lane markings.
- It was interesting to watch her learn to trust the system. There is a learning curve to assisted-driving features, but as with most technologies, the more you use them, the more comfortable you become.
