The FBI arrested Washington state resident Paige Thompson Monday morning for the digital theft of tens of millions of credit card applications, multiple news sites reported. Capital One confirmed broad aspects of the arrest in a press release.
What was stolen: Around 100 million credit card applications from between 2005 and 2019, including 80,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers. 1 million Canadian Social Insurance Numbers were also stolen.
Background: Capital One said it discovered the data breach on July 19 in the process of patching a security glitch reported to the company.
The FBI quickly arrested Thompson, who reportedly bragged about the heist online.
Threat level: Capital One's statement said the company does not believe information from the credit card applications has been released online.
The breach will cost the financial firm $100 to $150 million to resolve, per Capital One, including the costs of notifying affected applicants, providing applicants with credit monitoring, and other costs.