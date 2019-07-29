Background: Capital One said it discovered the data breach on July 19 in the process of patching a security glitch reported to the company.

The FBI quickly arrested Thompson, who reportedly bragged about the heist online.

Threat level: Capital One's statement said the company does not believe information from the credit card applications has been released online.

The breach will cost the financial firm $100 to $150 million to resolve, per Capital One, including the costs of notifying affected applicants, providing applicants with credit monitoring, and other costs.