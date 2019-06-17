The price of Zynteglo, a new gene therapy made by Bluebird Bio to treat a rare genetic blood disorder, will be almost €1.6 million ($1.8 million) in Europe, the company said Friday.
What's happening: Bluebird expects to get FDA approval for Zynteglo next year and to price it similarly in the U.S., Reuters reports.
The big picture: Zynteglo becomes the second-most expensive drug in the world behind Zolgensma, the $2.1 million gene therapy made by Novartis.
Yes, but: Bluebird will only collect that full price if the treatment is effective in patients after five years, the company said. Health insurers essentially will pay $357,000 per year.
