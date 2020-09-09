Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's content moderation policies

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook's content moderation policies in an "Axios on HBO" interview, noting that the company proactively removed roughly 90% of hate speech content from April to June this year.

Driving the news: High-profile ad boycotts held over the summer pressured Facebook to act more forcefully against hate speech, although the efforts had little effect on the company's revenue.

What he's saying: It's more difficult to train AI to identify videos of racist attacks, and to understand the intent behind those videos, than to delete posts that promote terrorism or nudity, Zuckerberg said.