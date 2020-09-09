54 mins ago - Technology

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's content moderation policies

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended Facebook's content moderation policies in an "Axios on HBO" interview, noting that the company proactively removed roughly 90% of hate speech content from April to June this year.

Driving the news: High-profile ad boycotts held over the summer pressured Facebook to act more forcefully against hate speech, although the efforts had little effect on the company's revenue.

What he's saying: It's more difficult to train AI to identify videos of racist attacks, and to understand the intent behind those videos, than to delete posts that promote terrorism or nudity, Zuckerberg said.

  • "Are they posting that video with an intent to encourage people to copy that act and carry out their own racist attacks? Or are they condemning it? Because if they're condemning it, then maybe that should be allowed. But if they're trying to encourage people to copy it, then that's obviously an issue."

Technology

Zuckerberg to "Axios on HBO": "Just wrong" to say Facebook driven by conservatives

Mark Zuckerberg told "Axios on HBO" that it's "just wrong" to consider Facebook a right-wing echo chamber, even though conservative voices top the platform's most-engaged content.

  • "It's true that partisan content often has kind of a higher percent of people ... engaging with it, commenting on it, liking it," Zuckerberg told Axios.
Podcasts

Facebook's political echo chamber

On Tuesday's episode of "Axios on HBO," Mike Allen questioned Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's content moderation policies before the November election — and what they're doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

Sep 8, 2020 - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a candid and wide-ranging conversation about the upcoming election, regulating disinformation and much more. 

Catch the full interview on Tuesday, September 8 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.