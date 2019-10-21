Zion Williamson out 6–8 weeks with torn meniscus

New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick Zion Williamson is expected to miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, per a team statement.

Why it matters: Williamson's health and his knees have already proven to be an issue, despite the 6-foot-7, 285-pound forward not having played a regular-season NBA game. The 19-year-old Williamson — one of the highly anticipated rookies to enter the NBA since LeBron James — suffered a right knee sprain earlier this year while playing college basketball at Duke.