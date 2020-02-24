36 mins ago - Sports

Zamboni driver steps in as emergency goalie for NHL's Carolina Hurricanes

Kendall Baker

Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

When both Carolina Hurricanes goaltenders left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with injuries, Dave Ayres came in as the emergency backup — and stopped eight of 10 shots he faced to seal a 6-3 win for Carolina.

Why it matters: Ayres, a 42-year-old Zamboni driver and practice goalie, had watched the first period from the stands with his wife. Minutes later, he was skating onto the ice in a real NHL game.

How it works: NHL teams dress two goaltenders and typically would call on a minor league goalie due to injury or other emergency.

  • If logistics make that impossible, teams are allowed to dress and play any available goaltending option, which is why local goalies with ties to the team are often on call.
  • Emergency goalies are available to either team, which explains why Ayres suited up for the Hurricanes despite being working for the Leafs. (Can you imagine if this was a super important game and he was facing his own team?)

What they're saying: Ayres, whose own hockey career was derailed by a kidney transplant 15 years ago, was asked what he'll remember most from the game.

"These guys. How great they were to me. The crowd in Toronto was unreal. Even though I was on the other team, they were so receptive. Every time I made a save I could hear them cheering for me."
— Dave Ayres

The big picture: Ayres adds his name to a long and storied list of emergency NHL goalies — a list that includes an accountant, a police officer, a bank manager, a grad student, a statistician and a vending machine worker.

Kendall Baker

Coronavirus outbreak creates hockey stick shortage

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak has halted work and travel in China, and the ripple effects are now impacting the NHL.

The state of play: New Hampshire-based Bauer and Montreal-based CCM supply roughly 75% of NHL players with sticks, which are highly customizable and made in small batches in China. With the country at a standstill, the NHL has been unable to get fresh stock.

Axios

MLB considers expanding playoffs to 14 teams

On Oct. 30, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer celebrates after beating the Houston Astros in the World Series. Photo: David J. Phillip/AP

Major League Baseball is considering expanding the postseason to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents, the AP reports.

The state of play: The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14, with four wild cards in each league, up from two. The selections would be made on a televised show.

Kendall Baker

Tokyo Marathon bars nearly 40,000 participants amid coronavirus outbreak

Runners at the Tokyo 2020 Test Event on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Tokyo Marathon is barring nearly 40,000 participants from its annual race because of new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed within Japan. The race will be restricted to elite runners only (~200 people).

Why it matters: As China pushes to contain the spread of coronavirus — placing around 780 million people under travel restrictions, per CNN — the repercussions continue to be felt globally.

