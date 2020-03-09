31 mins ago - Sports

11-year-old Syrian table tennis player set to become youngest athlete at 2020 Olympics

Kendall Baker

Screenshot: YouTube

11-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza is set to become the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Olympics — and fifth-youngest Olympian in history — after winning a qualification tournament last week.

Fun fact: Hend will likely not be the only 11-year-old at the Games, with pro skateboarder Sky Brown — who is about five months older — expected to compete for Team Great Britain.

Go deeper: Molly Seidel scores 2nd at U.S. Olympic marathon trials in her first sanctioned race

Kendall Baker

Molly Seidel scores 2nd at U.S. Olympic marathon trials in her first sanctioned race

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Running in her first-ever sanctioned marathon, Molly Seidel took second place at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials to secure one of three spots on the U.S. women's team for the Tokyo Games.

The backdrop: Seidel was a four-time champion at Notre Dame, but she'd been off the grid since 2016. She revealed her battles with an eating disorder and other mental and physical ailments in a lengthy piece on Runner's World.

Fadel Allassan

Olympic official: Tokyo is "looking at a cancellation" if coronavirus not contained by late May

View of the Olympic Rings near the new National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The fate of the Tokyo Olympics is expected to be decided within the next three months amid fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.

The state of play: The games are on as of now, but the committee's final decision will depend on discussions with the World Health Organization, Pound said. The Olympics are set to bring roughly 11,000 athletes to Tokyo, with the event scheduled to begin on July 24. Another 4,400 athletes will arrive in Japan for the Paralympics set to start on Aug. 25.

Ursula Perano

Leading female athletes outline plight for equal pay, representation

Influential female athletes detailed their experience navigating gender and sports in interviews with "Axios on HBO."

The big picture: The U.S. women's national soccer team winning their second consecutive FIFA World Cup last year widely amplified calls for pay equality in sports. But female athletes still remain underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

