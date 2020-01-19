Houthi attack on mosque in Yemeni training camp kills at least 79 troops

A ballistic missile attack believed to have been carried out by Houthi rebels killed at least 79 troops and wounded least 81 others at a mosque in a Yemeni training camp late Saturday, the AP reports.

The big picture: The training camp is located in the central province of Marib — an oil-rich area approximately 70 miles east of Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital. Marib is under the jurisdiction of the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported by the U.S.