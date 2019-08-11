Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Yang moved to tears by gun violence story as he outlines prevention plan

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a gun safety forum at Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang broke down Saturday at a forum in Des Moines, Iowa, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety, as he discussed gun violence with a woman whose 4-year-old daughter was killed by a stray bullet.

Details: After composing himself, Yang explained his plan for "smart guns," also known as "personalized gun technology," which include safety features to help prevent use by unauthorized individuals, including children. "One of my proposals is to actually help gun owners upgrade their guns to personalized guns free of charge," he said.

The big picture: A June Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health study of 1,444 gun owners surveyed found 4 in 5 support the sale of both traditional and personalized guns through licensed dealers. Only 18 percent of gun owners reported being likely to buy a personalized gun for themselves when considering the additional costs.

  • Yang told the forum "if we can convince Americans that personalized guns are a good idea then again, if the child gets ahold of the gun then they can't do anything with it, then it just becomes a very heavy, expensive prop."

Go deeper:

Gun violence