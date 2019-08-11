Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang broke down Saturday at a forum in Des Moines, Iowa, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety, as he discussed gun violence with a woman whose 4-year-old daughter was killed by a stray bullet.

Details: After composing himself, Yang explained his plan for "smart guns," also known as "personalized gun technology," which include safety features to help prevent use by unauthorized individuals, including children. "One of my proposals is to actually help gun owners upgrade their guns to personalized guns free of charge," he said.