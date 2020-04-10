11 mins ago - Sports

ESPN: XFL suspends operations after coronavirus shutdown

Fadel Allassan

The XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers line up against the L.A. Wildcats. Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images

The XFL suspended its operations and laid off almost all of its staff Friday with no plans to return in 2021 after its inaugural season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: The football upstart, which was the second attempt to upend the sport's market by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, would be the first major sports league to be felled by the coronavirus-driven economic shutdown, despite saying last month that it remained "committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years."

World coronavirus updates: Global deaths surpass 100,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 people on Friday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautionedthat moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

Updated 1 hour ago - Health
Jeff Tracy

Premier League players launch fund to help U.K. medical workers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Premier League players have launched an initiative called #PlayersTogether, which will funnel part of their salaries to the National Health Service to support the U.K.'s front-line workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Why it matters: This decision came at the conclusion of a protracted argument between players, clubs and even government officials over who should bear the brunt of lost revenue in the midst of the pandemic.

7 hours ago - Sports
Rashaan Ayesh

Uncertainty looms over summer camps amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Summer camps across the U.S. are trying to figure out how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as May and June inch closer, AP reports.

Why it matters: For many parents, summer camps act like a babysitting service that allows them to keep working — and, for kids, they could be a much-needed outdoor escape after being forced to spend the last bit of their academic year at home.

4 hours ago - Health