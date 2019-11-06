Xerox deliberates HP takeover

Xerox Holdings Corp. is considering a cash-and-stock offer to acquire personal computer and printer maker HP Inc., a deal that would restructure two giants as demand for printed documents declines, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: HP and Xerox are in "cost-cutting mode, and a union could afford new opportunities to shed expenses," notes the Wall Street Journal. It's still not clear if the deal will go through, considering HP is three times the size of Xerox and hired a new chief executive last week, per the Journal.