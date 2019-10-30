The Nationals beat the Astros to force a winner-take-all World Series finale

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 in Game 6 of the World Series, on Tuesday forcing the series to a Game 7 decider tonight in Houston.
Why it matters: Last night marked the first time the road team has won the first six games of a World Series.
What they're saying: "In a World Series largely devoid of drama — there had been but a single lead change in the first five games, way back in Game 1 — we got plenty of it in Game 6," writes ESPN's David Schoenfield.
- "We had dueling epic home run trots, the first manager ejection in a World Series game since 1996, a stadium-quieting home run from Anthony Rendon, a heroic Stephen Strasburg effort and a remarkable sixth straight win from the road team."
By the numbers:
- The road team has a 43-12 run differential in this series. (I had to triple check this stat, that's how insane it is.)
- Justin Verlander, one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, is now 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven career World Series starts.
- Stephen Strasburg is the first pitcher in MLB history to go 5-0 in a single postseason.
What's next: Washington ace Max Scherzer (3-0, 2.16 ERA this postseason), a late scratch Sunday due to neck spasms, declared himself ready to go for tonight's Game 7. If he leads the Nats to victory, Hollywood better have a movie script ready by morning.
- Houston will counter with Zack Greinke (0-2, 5.30 ERA this postseason), who has yet to deliver a signature performance for the Astros but will be pitching at home, where he had his best playoff outing in Game 1.
- Considering the Astros endured a losing skid of more than two games at home just once during the regular season, it's crazy to think they'll lose four straight. But that's exactly what this World Series has been: crazy.
