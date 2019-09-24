Nonprofit releases new directory for reporting workplace harassment

What they're saying: "We are surprised the SEC doesn't provide a directory like this," Girand said. "Our research showed us how challenging it is to identify this information. ... Companies assume they have handled reporting of sexual misconduct by their employees. Yet they often do not have systems in place for those affiliated or on the periphery of the organization: interviewees, suppliers, contractors and others."

Of note: I'm With Them is led by former Broadcom CEO Scott McGregor and his wife, consumer and victims advocate Laurie Girand.

Go deeper: Tech veterans debut site to report workplace misconduct