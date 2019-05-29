But, but, but: Via NYT, "The new venture, whose name remains secret, exists almost entirely on paper. Headed by the founder and former chief executive of Workhorse, Steve Burns, the business would have to raise at least $300 million to get Lordstown running again."

The intrigue: Burns declined to tell NYT whether he's raised money. Workhorse, meanwhile, is "barely hanging on" and had less than $3 million in cash at the end of March, the paper reports.

The 12-year-old company has actually built vehicles — just 365 — the Times said, noting "most of the Workhorse trucks made so far are in use at UPS."

Meanwhile: "General Motors, America's largest automaker, and Bechtel, the country's largest construction company, are teaming up to build thousands of electric vehicle fast-charging stations across the United States," CNN reports.

Wider fast-charging deployment is important in building consumers' confidence in EVs, which are now a tiny slice of the market.

