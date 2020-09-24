Woodward book sells 600,000 copies in Week 1

Simon & Schuster announced that Bob Woodward’s "Rage" sold 600,000 copies in the U.S. in Week 1, including pre-orders, sales of print books, ebooks, audiobooks and e-audiobooks.

The big picture: Woodward's book dropped a series of scathing reports on President Trump, including that he purposefully played down the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodward came under fire for not alerting the public that Trump wasn't being forthright about the pandemic sooner than his book release.

What to watch: The publisher ordered a fourth printing that will bring the number of hardcover copies in print to 1.3 million.