Woodward book sells 600,000 copies in Week 1

Simon & Schuster announced that Bob Woodward’s "Rage" sold 600,000 copies in the U.S. in Week 1, including pre-orders, sales of print books, ebooks, audiobooks and e-audiobooks.
The big picture: Woodward's book dropped a series of scathing reports on President Trump, including that he purposefully played down the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Woodward came under fire for not alerting the public that Trump wasn't being forthright about the pandemic sooner than his book release.
What to watch: The publisher ordered a fourth printing that will bring the number of hardcover copies in print to 1.3 million.