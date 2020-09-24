1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book sells 600,000 copies in Week 1

Mike Allen, author of AM

Screenshot via CNN

Simon & Schuster announced that Bob Woodward’s "Rage" sold 600,000 copies in the U.S. in Week 1, including pre-orders, sales of print books, ebooks, audiobooks and e-audiobooks.

The big picture: Woodward's book dropped a series of scathing reports on President Trump, including that he purposefully played down the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Woodward came under fire for not alerting the public that Trump wasn't being forthright about the pandemic sooner than his book release.

What to watch: The publisher ordered a fourth printing that will bring the number of hardcover copies in print to 1.3 million.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 31,920, 652 — Total deaths: 977,311 — Total recoveries: 22,002,729Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 6,935,414 — Total deaths: 201,920 — Total recoveries: 2,670,256 — Total tests: 97,459,742Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing — The coronavirus is surging again.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. World: Justin Trudeau says Canada's second wave has begun
  8. Future: America's halfway coronavirus response
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market's not-enough tantrum

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The market looks like it may be throwing another tantrum, investors say. But the cause is different this time around.

What's happening: This selloff is beginning to look like the 2013 taper tantrum, which roiled markets as U.S. government yields rose in response to an expected reduction of the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
42 mins ago - Sports

Checking in on college hoops

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

No sport was impacted by the onset of COVID-19 more than college basketball, which saw the cancellation of March Madness. Now, we've come full circle, with details emerging about the upcoming campaign.

Where things stand: The season will begin a few weeks later than normal on Nov. 25, with the non-conference slate comprised mostly of multi-team events.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!