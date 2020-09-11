1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Photo gives look at Bob Woodward interviewing Trump in Oval Office

Photo: White House via CNN

This fascinating photo — included in black and white in Bob Woodward's forthcoming "Rage" — shows the author in the Oval Office during a 1-hour, 14-minute interview on Dec. 19 — the first of Woodward's 18 Trump interviews.

What they're saying: "Trump tries to show off and impress Woodward — giving a tour of the Oval Office, discussing his preference for long neckties, and showing Woodward the hideaway office, which he smirked and called the 'Monica Room,'" CNN's Jamie Gangel reports.

  • "Trump even asked the White House photographer to take a picture of him and Woodward in the Oval Office."

Mike Allen, author of AM
Sep 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Why Trump talked to Woodward

Bob Woodward talks to Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS News

President Trump, who rails about anonymous sources, is suddenly confronted with an extensive, unsparing, on-the-record account of his thinking about America's virus and race crises — and he's the source. Instead of "Rage," Bob Woodward could have called his book: "Undeniable."

Why it matters: We get a torrent of tweeted and spoken words from Trump — far more public musing, riffing and ranting than from any president, ever. But it's not always clear what to believe, what matters, or what will endure. Now, we can read and hear Trump free-associating for history.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: I wouldn't have recommended Woodward's WH access

President Trump confers with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the White House on Sept. 1. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Wednesday he wouldn't have recommended that Bob Woodward gain the extensive White House access the journalist did for his interviews with President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump has faced criticism following leaks of Woodward's new book "Rage," particularly for his comments during on-the-record interviews earlier this year that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down" to avoid a panic — something Meadows used in defense of the president during his interview.

Orion Rummler
Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Trump slammed "my f---ing generals" as "a bunch of pu--ies"

President Trump holds a MAGA rally in Winston-Salem, N.C. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An aide to former Defense Secretary James Mattis heard President Trump say in a meeting, "my f---ing generals are a bunch of pu--ies," because they prioritized alliances over trade deals, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies have been on the defensive for the past week after anonymous sources alleged in The Atlantic that the president "has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members" — claims that the White House vehemently denies.

