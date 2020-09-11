Photo gives look at Bob Woodward interviewing Trump in Oval Office

Photo: White House via CNN

This fascinating photo — included in black and white in Bob Woodward's forthcoming "Rage" — shows the author in the Oval Office during a 1-hour, 14-minute interview on Dec. 19 — the first of Woodward's 18 Trump interviews.

What they're saying: "Trump tries to show off and impress Woodward — giving a tour of the Oval Office, discussing his preference for long neckties, and showing Woodward the hideaway office, which he smirked and called the 'Monica Room,'" CNN's Jamie Gangel reports.