The NCAA Women's Basketball Sweet 16 is set, and will begin on Friday.

State of play: Powers like South Carolina and UConn headline the field, while unlikely threats like Creighton and South Dakota lurk.

Greensboro, North Carolina: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 UNC; No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton

Spokane, Washington: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland; No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland; No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State Wichita, Kansas: No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee; No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee; No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota Bridgeport, Connecticut: No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame; No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana

