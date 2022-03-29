Women's NCAA Final Four: UConn extends streak

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

UConn is in the women's Final Four for the 14th consecutive time, and the Huskies will be joined in Minneapolis by three No. 1 seeds: South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville.

ICYMI: UConn beat NC State, 91-87 (2OT), in an instant classic on Monday that featured 13 lead changes, nine ties, a buzzer-beater and a game-high 27 points from reigning National POY Paige Bueckers.

"I said win or go home and I'm still going home," said Minnesota native Bueckers, who scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half and overtime just over a month after returning from knee surgery.

84% of the crowd in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was cheering for the Huskies, per Vivid Seats, a brutal draw for the top-seeded Wolfpack. Is NC State cursed?

Louisville's Hailey Van Lith celebrates with teammate Chelsie Hall. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Elsewhere: Louisville beat Michigan, 62-50, behind 22 points from Hailey Van Lith, her fourth straight 20-point game. The Cardinals held the Wolverines scoreless for the final 5:40 to make their fourth Final Four.

Notes: