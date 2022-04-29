Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Sports

Women's boxing takes center stage

Jeff Tracy
Katie Taylor and Amando Serrano
Katie Taylor (L) and Amando Serrano. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the two best pound-for-pound female boxers in the world, face off Saturday night at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

Why it matters: This is the first women's boxing match to headline MSG in its 140-year history, and both fighters are expected to take home record seven-figure paydays.

"Never in a million years did I think we'd make this kind of money, on this kind of platform. It wasn't even in my imagination ... We've been fighting and clawing for recognition."
— Serrano, via SI

Let's meet the fighters...

In one corner: Taylor, 35, hails from Ireland, but she's lived and trained in Connecticut since 2016 — a quiet existence that suits her simple lifestyle.

  • She won gold when women's boxing debuted at the 2012 Olympics, and until 2016 she was trained by her father, Peter, a former light heavyweight champion in Ireland.
  • Her professional record is a perfect 20-0 (6 KOs), and on Saturday she'll try to defend her four belts as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

In the other corner: Serrano, 33, was born in Puerto Rico but has lived in New York most of her life, compiling a 42-1-1 record (30 KOs) that includes titles in a record seven weight classes.

  • Saturday's career-defining opportunity may never have come along if the noted introvert hadn't fired off a rare tweet last April to Jake Paul, asking to fight on his undercard.
  • She did, twice, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer is now her promoter. "All I do is sense people who deserve more and help them," says Paul.

The last word: "This is the Mayweather-Pacquiao of women's boxing," says Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn. "Undisputed champion against seven-division world champion, it can only be a thriller."

Go deeper