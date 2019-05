The median pay package for female CEOs of the largest companies in the U.S. last year was $12.7 million, compared with $11.2 million for men, according to data analyzed by Equilar for AP.

By the numbers: That reflects a raise of $680,000 for the same group of female CEOs from a year before, versus a raise of $540,000 for men. However, of the 340 companies included in the analysis, only 19 were run by women.

