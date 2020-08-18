18 mins ago - Sports

Breanna Stewart, Chennedy Carter among standouts at WNBA midway point

Data: WNBA; Table: Axios Visuals

The WNBA season has reached its midway point, with every team either 10 or 11 games through this year's shortened, 22-game campaign.

First half superlatives:

  • MVP — Breanna Stewart (SEA): The 2018 MVP missed all of last season (Achilles), but she's back, scoring at will and leading the league's best team.
  • ROY — Chennedy Carter (ATL): The No. 4 pick is a walking bucket (seventh in scoring at 17 ppg). But she'll miss two weeks with an ankle injury, meaning No. 16 pick Crystal Dangerfield (MIN) could slide in and become the lowest draft pick to ever win (previous low: No. 7 pick Tracy Reid in 1998).
  • Best team — Seattle Storm: Despite being without coach Dan Hughes (opted out for health reasons), the 2018 champs have won eight straight games behind Stewart and legendary PG Sue Bird.
  • Most disappointing team — Washington Mystics: The defending champs began the year 3-0, but have since dropped seven straight. They desperately miss reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who opted out for health reasons.
  • Biggest bummer — Sabrina Ionescu's injury: The most hyped rookie in WNBA history delivered a 33-7-7 masterpiece in just her second game. One game later, she badly sprained her ankle, likely ending her season.

Tonight's games (all times ET):

  • 7pm: Fever at Sun (CBSSN)
  • 9pm: Aces at Sky (ESPN2)
  • 10pm: Liberty at Storm

Kendall Baker
30 mins ago - Sports

Finding meaning without fans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Neymar will play arguably the most important soccer match of his life today — in an empty stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

The state of play: Millions will watch on TV as the 28-year-old megastar tries to send PSG past RB Leipzig and into the club's first Champions League final, rewriting his narrative and adding to his legacy in the process.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The war against the dollar is heating up

Reproduced from Bloomberg via Bank of Russia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Experts are again sounding the alarm that the dollar could lose its role as the world's reserve currency. This is a frequent and historically unconsummated concern — but things may actually be different this time.

What's happening: New data from the Bank of Russia show the country now receives more euros than dollars for its exports to China, with the share of goods purchased in euros rising from 0.3% at the start of 2014 (and just 1.3% in the second quarter of 2018) to nearly 51% at the end of Q1 this year.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

