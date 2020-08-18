Breanna Stewart, Chennedy Carter among standouts at WNBA midway point

The WNBA season has reached its midway point, with every team either 10 or 11 games through this year's shortened, 22-game campaign.
First half superlatives:
- MVP — Breanna Stewart (SEA): The 2018 MVP missed all of last season (Achilles), but she's back, scoring at will and leading the league's best team.
- ROY — Chennedy Carter (ATL): The No. 4 pick is a walking bucket (seventh in scoring at 17 ppg). But she'll miss two weeks with an ankle injury, meaning No. 16 pick Crystal Dangerfield (MIN) could slide in and become the lowest draft pick to ever win (previous low: No. 7 pick Tracy Reid in 1998).
- Best team — Seattle Storm: Despite being without coach Dan Hughes (opted out for health reasons), the 2018 champs have won eight straight games behind Stewart and legendary PG Sue Bird.
- Most disappointing team — Washington Mystics: The defending champs began the year 3-0, but have since dropped seven straight. They desperately miss reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, who opted out for health reasons.
- Biggest bummer — Sabrina Ionescu's injury: The most hyped rookie in WNBA history delivered a 33-7-7 masterpiece in just her second game. One game later, she badly sprained her ankle, likely ending her season.
Tonight's games (all times ET):
- 7pm: Fever at Sun (CBSSN)
- 9pm: Aces at Sky (ESPN2)
- 10pm: Liberty at Storm
Go deeper: WNBA power rankings (ESPN)