The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces are prioritizing free throws over 3-pointers

WNBA teams have shot and made more threes than ever for seven straight seasons — a reminder that the three-point revolution extends beyond the NBA.
Yes, but: While the past two WNBA champions led the league in three-point attempts, the 2020 Las Vegas Aces — winners of 11 of 12 and legit title contenders — rank dead last with just 11.2 attempts per game.
- Instead of launching threes, the Aces prioritize getting to the line. Their 23.8 free throws per game easily leads the WNBA, and they make 81.5% of their attempts, good for third in the league.
What to watch: The Aces' strategy will be put to the test in the stretch run, as they end the season with a grueling three-games-in-four-days slate against the Lynx, Sparks and Storm, all of whom are battling for the coveted top four seeds.
- Reminder: Eight teams make the playoffs, with the top four earning a first-round bye and the top two coasting straight to the semifinals.