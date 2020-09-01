The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces are prioritizing free throws over 3-pointers

WNBA teams have shot and made more threes than ever for seven straight seasons — a reminder that the three-point revolution extends beyond the NBA.

Yes, but: While the past two WNBA champions led the league in three-point attempts, the 2020 Las Vegas Aces — winners of 11 of 12 and legit title contenders — rank dead last with just 11.2 attempts per game.

Instead of launching threes, the Aces prioritize getting to the line. Their 23.8 free throws per game easily leads the WNBA, and they make 81.5% of their attempts, good for third in the league.

What to watch: The Aces' strategy will be put to the test in the stretch run, as they end the season with a grueling three-games-in-four-days slate against the Lynx, Sparks and Storm, all of whom are battling for the coveted top four seeds.