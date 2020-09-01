51 mins ago - Sports

The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces are prioritizing free throws over 3-pointers

Data: WNBA; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

WNBA teams have shot and made more threes than ever for seven straight seasons — a reminder that the three-point revolution extends beyond the NBA.

Yes, but: While the past two WNBA champions led the league in three-point attempts, the 2020 Las Vegas Aces — winners of 11 of 12 and legit title contenders — rank dead last with just 11.2 attempts per game.

  • Instead of launching threes, the Aces prioritize getting to the line. Their 23.8 free throws per game easily leads the WNBA, and they make 81.5% of their attempts, good for third in the league.

What to watch: The Aces' strategy will be put to the test in the stretch run, as they end the season with a grueling three-games-in-four-days slate against the Lynx, Sparks and Storm, all of whom are battling for the coveted top four seeds.

  • Reminder: Eight teams make the playoffs, with the top four earning a first-round bye and the top two coasting straight to the semifinals.

Dion RabouinKendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Photo; Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize via Getty Images

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

Margaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

