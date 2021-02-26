WNBA approves sale of Atlanta Dream, ending Kelly Loeffler's ownership

The WNBA on Friday approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream, previously co-owned by former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), to an ownership group that includes former Dream star Renee Montgomery.

Why it matters: The Atlanta Dream and Loeffler were at odds throughout 2020, as the Trump-allied senator frequently criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. Players openly campaigned in favor of Loeffler's Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock, who ultimately defeated her in January's special election.