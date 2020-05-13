Trump-backed Tom Tiffany wins Wisconsin House race

Tom Tiffany, a Republican state senator backed by President Trump, won a special congressional election on Tuesday to replace former Rep. Sean Duffy (R) in a rural Wisconsin district, per AP.

The big picture: Wisconsin is a key battleground that Trump "won by less than a point, but carried the district by 20 points, in 2016," AP notes. Democrats told the New York Times the fact Tiffany's margin was about six percentage points less than that shows "Trump’s base is cracking." But AP reports Tiffany said, "Any time you lose by 14 points, I don’t think that’s a moral victory. This is a decisive victory."