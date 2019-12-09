Stories

Wisconsin National Guard commander steps down after sexual assault review

Dunbar.
Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar. Photo: U.S. Army National Guard/Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez

Commander of the Wisconsin National Guard Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar agreed to resign Monday in light of a new federal sexual assault review that showed significant missteps by the state's Guard, AP reports.

Catch up quick: The National Guard Bureau in Washington reports that the Wisconsin Guard conducted internal investigations in a manner against federal law, Department of Defense and bureau policy. Grievances included mismanaging case records and lacking adequate sexual assault response policies.

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called on Dunbar to resign Monday following the report's release. Dunbar was the nation's longest-serving state Guard commander.
  • Dunbar is set to step down on Dec. 31. Evers has appointed Brig. Gen. Gary Ebben as interim commander.

What to watch: Evers ordered the state Guard to enact all of the federal report's recommendations by September.

