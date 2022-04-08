Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Wireframe's $77M fund eyes climate

Alan Neuhauser
A green seedling shaped like a dollar sign sprouts from a terra cotta pot.
Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Wireframe Ventures raised $77 million for a pre-seed and seed fund focused on climate tech, biology, and other verticals.

Why it matters: Competition in climate-tech is driving funders to seek earlier-stage — and riskier — companies.

Between the lines: Wireframe's founders say its second fund has attracted a wider range of limited partners compared to 2016, including a broader array of institutional investors.

