Wireframe Ventures raised $77 million for a pre-seed and seed fund focused on climate tech, biology, and other verticals.

Why it matters: Competition in climate-tech is driving funders to seek earlier-stage — and riskier — companies.

Between the lines: Wireframe's founders say its second fund has attracted a wider range of limited partners compared to 2016, including a broader array of institutional investors.

Get more details in Axios Pro Climate Deals