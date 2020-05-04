Video: Why the rise of wind power in the U.S. has been stunted
Communities from around the world have proven wind energy can make for a cleaner environment, but political and technological barriers are still holding back its full potential.
It's been 54 days since we last had sports in this country — and 187 days since we last had baseball.
Why it matters: That's a long time to go without our national pastime. In fact, unless baseball returns before July 15, we are living through the longest MLB outage in history (current record: 257 days during the 1994-95 strike).
April's U.S. jobs report will certainly reveal unprecedented losses after 30.3 million people filed unemployment claims in just six weeks, but it will also contain a number of other data points that will provide important context about the real hit to the economy and what a recovery might look like.
Why it matters: The monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) nonfarm payrolls report uses a combination of household surveys and employer records to more accurately assess the state of U.S. unemployment.
Colleges around the U.S. are formulating plans to welcome students back to campus this fall — afraid they'll be headed for financial catastrophe if they remain closed.
The big picture: Social distancing could still be in place and medical experts say a second wave of coronavirus cases is possible in the fall, but for many universities, the revenue blows that would come with an online semester are too severe to weather. They've got no option but to figure out how to reopen.