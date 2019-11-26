It's "being pushed south by 15-mph down-canyon winds with 30-mph gusts" that were expected to increase with gusts of up to 65 mph in the Santa Ynez Mountains overnight, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What they're saying: The National Weather Service said in a statement, "Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer. Capt. Daniel Bertucelli told the LA Times, "We’re going to fight fire throughout the night, and tomorrow when the sun comes up, we’ll get a better understanding of what sort of damage we have."

The big picture: A state of emergency was declared in California last month, as a series of wildfires devastated communities in the north and south.

The Southern California Geographic Area Coordination Center warned in a report this month that California could continue to endure wildfires until December.

