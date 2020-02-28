Wind blows past hydro as top U.S. renewable energy

Wind power has overcome hydroelectricity as the top renewable source of electricity generation in America, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The big picture: Wind and solar's capacity to fuel America is growing as they become increasingly cost-competitive.

Solar power systems are growing and becoming more efficient in commercial and industrial spaces, the Energy Department found last November.

Most hydroelectric capacity in the U.S. has been operating for decades, whereas 77% of wind capacity was installed in the last decade, per EIA.

Details: Steady increases in wind generation over the past decade are partially due to the extension of the decades-old wind production tax credit, the EIA says.

Go deeper: Wind power is winning in the U.S. despite Trump's critiques

