A 1,500-acre wildfire near California's Big Sur region prompted evacuations and the closure of part of a major highway on Friday night.

Why it matters: The fire may impact as many as 430,000 people who live in Monterey County, though it's unclear how many were evacuated, Reuters reported.

The big picture: Active since Friday, the wildfire is only about 5% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and was pushed by 35 mph winds toward the sea, NPR reports. The fire then jumped to the Pacific Coast Highway, burning a portion of the west side.

On Friday night, evacuations for the area were ordered and parts of the twisting Highway 1 were shut down.

Of note: Vice President Kamala Harris, on a trip to California on Friday, announced that the administration was committing $600 million to the state after nearly 7 million acres were lost to wildfires during the past two years.