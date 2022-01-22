Sign up for our daily briefing

Wildfire near Big Sur prompts evacuations

Kierra Frazier

The Colorado Fiire burns down toward the Bixby Bridge in Big Sur, California, early Saturday morning. Photo: Karl Mondon/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

A 1,500-acre wildfire near California's Big Sur region prompted evacuations and the closure of part of a major highway on Friday night.

Why it matters: The fire may impact as many as 430,000 people who live in Monterey County, though it's unclear how many were evacuated, Reuters reported.

The big picture: Active since Friday, the wildfire is only about 5% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

  • The fire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and was pushed by 35 mph winds toward the sea, NPR reports. The fire then jumped to the Pacific Coast Highway, burning a portion of the west side.
  • On Friday night, evacuations for the area were ordered and parts of the twisting Highway 1 were shut down.

Of note: Vice President Kamala Harris, on a trip to California on Friday, announced that the administration was committing $600 million to the state after nearly 7 million acres were lost to wildfires during the past two years.

Sara FischerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China builds its own movie empire

Expand chart
Data: Gower Street citing Comscore; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

China blocked all four of Disney's Marvel movies from being released in its theaters last year, a grim sign for U.S. film giants being squeezed out of the world's fastest-growing box office.

Why it matters: The Chinese Communist Party is using domestic films as a key conduit for mass messaging aimed at achieving political goals, leaving little room for foreign views.

Neil Irwin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why 401(k) rollovers are so annoying

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If you happened to change jobs recently, you may have tried to transfer your retirement account from your former employer into an Individual Retirement Account or your new employer's 401(k) plan. If so, you probably encountered a bureaucratic gantlet — and you're not alone.

Why it matters: Kludgey processes around retirement account transfers result in people losing track of their funds, giving up important tax advantages, or otherwise disadvantaging themselves and being less prepared for retirement.

Neil Irwin
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

The hard math behind America's labor shortage

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, the pandemic has created unusual temporary labor market dynamics. But in the bigger picture, the 2010s were a golden age for companies seeking cheap labor. The 2020s are not.

The big picture: In the 2010s, the massive millennial generation was entering the workforce, the massive baby bo0m generation was still hard at work, and there was a multi-year hangover from the deep recession caused by the global financial crisis.

