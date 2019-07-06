Why U.S. tennis player Cori 'Coco' Gauff, 15, is the talk of Wimbledon

Cori "Coco" Gauff, the 15-year-old from Delray Beach, Fla., is heading to the 4th round at Wimbledon on Monday, the youngest woman to do so since a slightly younger 15-year-old Jennifer Capriati in 1991.
By the numbers: Gauff started the tournament ranked 313 in the world. After taking out five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, 39, in the first round, 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova, 30, in the second and Polona Hercog, 28, in the third, she's among the top 150.
What they're saying: "Gauff’s win showed remarkable mental toughness by a player who isn’t old enough to vote. She never cracked," the Washington Post said of her win against Hercog, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
Flashback: At 13, Gauff was the youngest player to reach the 2017 U.S. Open girls’ final, losing to 16-year-old Amanda Anisimova. A year later, she won the French Open girls' singles title.
Why you'll hear about her again: Because of her age, Gauff can only play 8 professional tournaments annually. She's the only player in the women's main draw at Wimbledon playing under that restriction.
What's next: On Monday, Gauff goes up against her first seeded opponent: Simona Halep, the No. 7 seed and 2018's French Open winner.