Why the 2022 market could end like 1982

Relentless inflation, geopolitical turmoil and slowing growth have drawn comparisons to the “stagflation” of the 1970s. Yet the more apt comparison might be the year 1982.

Like today, 1982 was characterized by “tense" Russia relations, surging commodity costs, and contentious midterm elections. Then, as now, soaring prices had consumers in a glum mood and the Fed on a tightening path.

Why it matters: 1982 started out rocky, but it ended on a cheery note, according to Baird analyst Ross Mayfield.

What they’re saying: “...It is noteworthy that like many other midterm years, the 1982 market rallied into year-end once some of the political uncertainty abated,” Mayfield wrote in an analysis of Strategas data.

Midterms "tend to feature some of the biggest selloffs and highest volatility of any year in a Presidential cycle, but investors who stay the course are... rewarded with strong outperformance as a result,” he added.

"[T]he market persevered the 1982 environment, rallying into year-end and ultimately kicking off a multi-decade bull market that lasted until 2000," Mayfield says.

Our thought bubble: We don't know what will happen later this year. But as we learned during the 2020 bear market that birthed the current bull run, it's always darkest before the dawn.