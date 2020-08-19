52 mins ago - Health

WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus

Students in Boulder, Colorado, on Aug. 18. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The World Health Organization warned at a news briefing on Tuesday that "[p]eople in their 20s, 30s and 40s" are increasingly the primary spreaders of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The words of caution come as schools and colleges across the United States weigh the risks of in-person classes, which could exacerbate the trend of young people transmitting the virus.

What they're saying: "The epidemic is changing," Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s Western Pacific regional director, said. "Many are unaware they’re infected — with very mild symptoms or none at all. This can result in them unknowingly passing on the virus to others."

  • "This increases the risk of spillovers to the most vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people in long-term care, people who live in densely-populated urban areas and under-served rural areas. We must redouble efforts to stop the virus from moving into vulnerable communities."

The big picture: About half of the clusters in a study of outbreaks in Japan were traced back to people ages 20–39 at karaoke bars, offices and restaurants — and 41% of them did not have symptoms at the time.

  • Some young people can and do get very sick from coronavirus. Some have developed blood clots in their lungs and inflammation of the heart, lungs and brain.
  • Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, all announced this week they will be holding online-classes exclusively for the fall term.
  • Notre Dame and UNC-Chapel Hill both reported a spike in COVID-19 cases within their student bodies.

Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after surge of COVID-19 cases

Photo: Nicole Abbett/NHLI via Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame announced Tuesday that it is canceling in-person classes for at least two weeks following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Notre Dame is the second prominent university to announce this week that it would revert back to remote learning, following the the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday. The reversals underscore the challenges facing colleges and universities as more students are set return to campus.

Democrats are significantly more concerned than Republicans about the safety of in-person voting and traditional door-to-door campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index shows.

The big picture: Democrats are consistently more worried about the coronavirus than Republicans; they rate almost every specific activity or situation as riskier than Republicans do. And that very much includes politics, according to our latest survey.

Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester

Michigan State University student union building in 2018. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Michigan State University will hold online-only classes for its fall semester, university President Samuel Stanley announced Tuesday, just days before students were set to move onto campus.

Why it matters: Michigan State is the third major university this week to revert to fully online classes for the upcoming term. The University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill both announced online-only classes following spikes in coronavirus cases.

