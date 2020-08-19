WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization warned at a news briefing on Tuesday that "[p]eople in their 20s, 30s and 40s" are increasingly the primary spreaders of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The words of caution come as schools and colleges across the United States weigh the risks of in-person classes, which could exacerbate the trend of young people transmitting the virus.

What they're saying: "The epidemic is changing," Takeshi Kasai, the WHO’s Western Pacific regional director, said. "Many are unaware they’re infected — with very mild symptoms or none at all. This can result in them unknowingly passing on the virus to others."

"This increases the risk of spillovers to the most vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people in long-term care, people who live in densely-populated urban areas and under-served rural areas. We must redouble efforts to stop the virus from moving into vulnerable communities."

The big picture: About half of the clusters in a study of outbreaks in Japan were traced back to people ages 20–39 at karaoke bars, offices and restaurants — and 41% of them did not have symptoms at the time.

Some young people can and do get very sick from coronavirus. Some have developed blood clots in their lungs and inflammation of the heart, lungs and brain.

Michigan State University, University of Notre Dame and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, all announced this week they will be holding online-classes exclusively for the fall term.

Notre Dame and UNC-Chapel Hill both reported a spike in COVID-19 cases within their student bodies.

